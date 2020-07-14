Laborfest 2020 continues to educate and alert the public over the fate of the Victor Arnautoff George Washington High murals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education voted to spend more than $800,000 to cover-up the 1936 Victor Arnautoff George Washington High murals.
A panel will look at the history of the Victor Arnautoff murals, artistic expression, the community response to the murals and the lessons for today.
The panel will include: Jack Heyman, Dewey Crumpler, Gray Brechin and Carol Denney.
This free LIVE Zoom based event is Wednesday, July 22 @ 7am and is accessible only online.
Spaces are limited.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Please register today.
Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/the-murals-and-the-life-of-victor-arnautoff-zoom/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at https://laborfest.net/. Events will be available through YouTube or Facebook using a web address provided in the program schedule. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues. Check our website at https://laborfest.net/ prior to each event.
LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and other organizations that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|LaborFest 2020 presents: The Murals and The Life of Victor Arnautoff
|Wednesday July 22
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Laborfest
|This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Spaces are limited. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
