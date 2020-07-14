



In 2019, the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education voted to spend more than $800,000 to cover-up the 1936 Victor Arnautoff George Washington High murals.



A panel will look at the history of the Victor Arnautoff murals, artistic expression, the community response to the murals and the lessons for today.



The panel will include: Jack Heyman, Dewey Crumpler, Gray Brechin and Carol Denney.



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and other organizations that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.



