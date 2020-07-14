



David Mills presents: The past is prologue: Black bodies: the bodies of evidence

Mills will read poems, largely about the physical and psychological assault mostly by white males on the black body from this country’s antebellum period to the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.



Howard Pflanzer presents: SPACE – A 14 minute video on Crossways Theatre’s YouTube channel. SPACE features Zoe Anastassiou and JR Carter with Kathleen Potts as “Voice”.



Worldwide flooding, a restrictive underground space, a couple decide to flee to the unknown. Climate change has made the surface of the earth totally uninhabitable, some of the survivors are living underground, a couple live in a two by four space, wanting a child and a “normal” life.



Discussion with both writers will occur after the poetry reading and the play.



This free LIVE Zoom based event is Monday, July 20 @ 6pm and is only accessible online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event:

