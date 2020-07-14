top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/20/2020
LaborFest 2020 presents: Poetry and Performance With David Mills and Howard Pflanzer
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday July 20
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
Laborfest 2020 presents an evening of the performing arts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Mills presents: The past is prologue: Black bodies: the bodies of evidence
Mills will read poems, largely about the physical and psychological assault mostly by white males on the black body from this country’s antebellum period to the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Howard Pflanzer presents: SPACE – A 14 minute video on Crossways Theatre’s YouTube channel. SPACE features Zoe Anastassiou and JR Carter with Kathleen Potts as “Voice”.

Worldwide flooding, a restrictive underground space, a couple decide to flee to the unknown. Climate change has made the surface of the earth totally uninhabitable, some of the survivors are living underground, a couple live in a two by four space, wanting a child and a “normal” life.

Discussion with both writers will occur after the poetry reading and the play.

This free LIVE Zoom based event is Monday, July 20 @ 6pm and is only accessible online.

In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/poetry-performance-by-david-mills-howard-pflanzer/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
space.jpg
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/poetry-perform...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 14th, 2020 2:53 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code