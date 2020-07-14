Laborfest 2020 presents an evening of the performing arts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Mills presents: The past is prologue: Black bodies: the bodies of evidence
Mills will read poems, largely about the physical and psychological assault mostly by white males on the black body from this country’s antebellum period to the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Howard Pflanzer presents: SPACE – A 14 minute video on Crossways Theatre’s YouTube channel. SPACE features Zoe Anastassiou and JR Carter with Kathleen Potts as “Voice”.
Worldwide flooding, a restrictive underground space, a couple decide to flee to the unknown. Climate change has made the surface of the earth totally uninhabitable, some of the survivors are living underground, a couple live in a two by four space, wanting a child and a “normal” life.
Discussion with both writers will occur after the poetry reading and the play.
This free LIVE Zoom based event is Monday, July 20 @ 6pm and is only accessible online.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/poetry-performance-by-david-mills-howard-pflanzer/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
LaborFest 2020 presents: Poetry and Performance With David Mills and Howard Pflanzer
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Monday July 20
Time
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author
Laborfest
Location Details
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
https://laborfest.net/event/poetry-perform...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 14th, 2020 2:53 PM
