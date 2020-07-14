Hey there Rebels!

Is the urgency of the situation around the globe making you sit up and take notice? Extreme and unusual weather events? Deadly floods and landslides? Wildfires? Rainforests and forests shrinking? Arctic ice melting at a faster rate than ever before? Species disappearing by the day? We may be next. We WILL be next, if we continue “business as usual”… It’s in the name: We are here to REBEL against EXTINCTION. Join us.

You’re invited to our upcoming “Welcome” Zoom conversation! This upcoming Saturday July 18 at 1:00 pm, we’ll talk about Extinction Rebellion: Who we are, what we do, and why.

Please register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvde-urT8pH9VRVuzHwtK1ic0y0n1mBZpu

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Please come with your input and questions. If you know anyone else who may be interested in Extinction Rebellion, please let them know that they’re invited to register and attend.

The Rebellion needs you.

In love, rage, and solidarity, XR South Bay