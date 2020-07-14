top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/18/2020
Extinction Rebellion Welcome Call
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 18
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSerah Gaia
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvde-urT8pH9VRVuzHwtK1ic0y0n1mBZpu

Hey there Rebels!

Is the urgency of the situation around the globe making you sit up and take notice? Extreme and unusual weather events? Deadly floods and landslides? Wildfires? Rainforests and forests shrinking? Arctic ice melting at a faster rate than ever before? Species disappearing by the day? We may be next. We WILL be next, if we continue “business as usual”… It’s in the name: We are here to REBEL against EXTINCTION. Join us.

You’re invited to our upcoming “Welcome” Zoom conversation! This upcoming Saturday July 18 at 1:00 pm, we’ll talk about Extinction Rebellion: Who we are, what we do, and why.

Please register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvde-urT8pH9VRVuzHwtK1ic0y0n1mBZpu

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Please come with your input and questions. If you know anyone else who may be interested in Extinction Rebellion, please let them know that they’re invited to register and attend.

The Rebellion needs you.

In love, rage, and solidarity, XR South Bay

sm_welcome_call_2020.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 14th, 2020 1:46 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code