North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/23/2020
Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic: Environmental Impact (Part 2 of 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 23
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPeople Over Petro
Location Details
Online
Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic: Environmental Impact

Tuesday, July 21 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT

Thursday, July 23 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/

RSVP: https://impactsofplastic.com/

Our next Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 23. This webinar will focus on the environmental impacts we face as a result of plastic production. Our guest speakers for this session are Justin Nobel and Wilma Subra.

Replicating the format we’ve used for our digital series thus far, Tuesday’s webinar will feature presentations from our guest speakers, and Thursday’s webinar will grant participants an opportunity to further the discussion and network with others.
_________________________________________________________

Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Digital Series

3rd Tuesdays & 3rd Thursdays, May to August from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)

For each month, Tuesday will be presentations by our featured speakers and Thursday will be an opportunity to continue the discussion, share your concerns and issues in your community, and network with others.

Join our forum at the link to access all the prior webinar videos and discussions: https://impactsofplastic.com/

May 19 and 21 - Health
Replay: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/videos/a-z-impacts-of-plastic-digital-series/1173333019678484/

June 16 and 18 - Economics
Replay: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/videos/economic-impacts-of-plastic/1454524108071195

July 21 and 23 - Environment (up next!)

August 18 and 20 - Climate
_________________________________________________________

ORGANIZATIONS:

People Over Petro
BCMAC – Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community
Break Free From Plastic
Breathe Project
Buckeye Environmental Network
Center for Coalfield Justice
Center for Health, Environment, and Justice
Climate Reality Project
Concerned Ohio River Residents
Extinction Rebellion KY
Fractracker Alliance
Freshwater Accountability
Halt the Harm Network
Indigenous Environmental Network
Kentuckians For the Commonwealth
Ohio Poor People’s Campaign: (A National Call for Moral Revival)
Ohio River Guardians
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
PASUP (Pittsburghers Against Single Use Plastics)
sm_image01_1.jpg
original image (1320x1078)
For more event information: https://impactsofplastic.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 13th, 2020 10:20 PM
§People Over Petro
by People Over Petro
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 10:20 PM
sm_people_over_petro_1.jpg
original image (829x829)
https://impactsofplastic.com/
