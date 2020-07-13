Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic: Environmental Impact
Tuesday, July 21 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT
Thursday, July 23 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT
Our next Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 23. This webinar will focus on the environmental impacts we face as a result of plastic production. Our guest speakers for this session are Justin Nobel and Wilma Subra.
Replicating the format we’ve used for our digital series thus far, Tuesday’s webinar will feature presentations from our guest speakers, and Thursday’s webinar will grant participants an opportunity to further the discussion and network with others.
Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Digital Series
3rd Tuesdays & 3rd Thursdays, May to August from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)
For each month, Tuesday will be presentations by our featured speakers and Thursday will be an opportunity to continue the discussion, share your concerns and issues in your community, and network with others.
May 19 and 21 - Health
June 16 and 18 - Economics
July 21 and 23 - Environment (up next!)
August 18 and 20 - Climate
ORGANIZATIONS:
People Over Petro
BCMAC – Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community
Break Free From Plastic
Breathe Project
Buckeye Environmental Network
Center for Coalfield Justice
Center for Health, Environment, and Justice
Climate Reality Project
Concerned Ohio River Residents
Extinction Rebellion KY
Fractracker Alliance
Freshwater Accountability
Halt the Harm Network
Indigenous Environmental Network
Kentuckians For the Commonwealth
Ohio Poor People’s Campaign: (A National Call for Moral Revival)
Ohio River Guardians
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
PASUP (Pittsburghers Against Single Use Plastics)
|Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic: Environmental Impact (Part 1 of 2)
|Date
|Tuesday July 21
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|People Over Petrol
|Location Details
|Online
For more event information: https://impactsofplastic.com/
