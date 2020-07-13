



Tuesday, July 21 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT



Thursday, July 23 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT



Facebook:



Join the forum at the link to access all the replay videos and discussion: https://impactsofplastic.com/



Our next Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 23. This webinar will focus on the environmental impacts we face as a result of plastic production. Our guest speakers for this session are Justin Nobel and Wilma Subra.



Replicating the format we’ve used for our digital series thus far, Tuesday’s webinar will feature presentations from our guest speakers, and Thursday’s webinar will grant participants an opportunity to further the discussion and network with others.

_________________________________________________________



Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Digital Series



3rd Tuesdays & 3rd Thursdays, May to August from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)



For each month, Tuesday will be presentations by our featured speakers and Thursday will be an opportunity to continue the discussion, share your concerns and issues in your community, and network with others.



May 19 and 21 - Health

Replay:



June 16 and 18 - Economics

Replay:



July 21 and 23 - Environment (up next!)



August 18 and 20 - Climate

_________________________________________________________



ORGANIZATIONS:



People Over Petro

BCMAC – Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community

Break Free From Plastic

Breathe Project

Buckeye Environmental Network

Center for Coalfield Justice

Center for Health, Environment, and Justice

Climate Reality Project

Concerned Ohio River Residents

Extinction Rebellion KY

Fractracker Alliance

Freshwater Accountability

Halt the Harm Network

Indigenous Environmental Network

Kentuckians For the Commonwealth

Ohio Poor People’s Campaign: (A National Call for Moral Revival)

Ohio River Guardians

Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition

PASUP (Pittsburghers Against Single Use Plastics)

