Dia De Madonnari: Berkeley Street Painting Festival
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 20
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorEmma Tracy
Emaildiademadonnari [at] gmail.com
Phone8054558313
Location Details
City of Berkeley or adjacent zip codes (94608, 94609, 94618)
Dia De Madonnari is a street painting festival taking place August 20th-25th, 2020. We are searching for participants and help spreading the word.
Sign up to be a participant to receive free chalk pastels and potentially prize money!

The aim of the event is simple: Enhance community spirits during an unprecedentedly turbulent time through a vibrant celebration of the arts, while also lending support to local organizations, businesses, and artists. To achieve this, the event will work as follows:

1. Individuals or groups sign up to be an artist on our website. When signing up, artists are encouraged to write down a local organization close to their hearts, so that organization (plus ways to support/donate to it) can then be added to the description of their painting when it is uploaded online. To this end, an “artist” can also be a local organization (such as you) itself, signing up in the “group” category.

2. To respect social distancing guidelines, paintings will be created at a location chosen by the artist, and shared via our social medias to the general public. Complimentary chalk pastels are distributed to artists.

3. Paintings will be created following one of three themes, which were chosen based on current events and experiences: racial justice, connection, and environment. The art can be a credited reproduction or original. Artists behind the top three paintings in each category, as chosen by a to-be-announced panel of judges, will receive cash prizes, with the 1st place prize in each category being $200.

4. At the artist’s discretion, locations of paintings will be shared on an interactive map on our website so community members can take self-guided, socially-distanced tours of the paintings throughout and following the festival as they choose.

Like our FB to stay updated!
https://www.facebook.com/DiadeMadonnari/

Support the event by sharing with any artists, community activists, or residents that you know!
imad_posterupdate.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (6.3MB)
For more event information: https://diademadonnari.webflow.io/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:12 PM
