Hear San Francisco housing activist Kristina Lee and Los Angeles immigrant rights fighter Yolanda Alaniz put forth solutions to racist police violence and the COVID-19 crisis.
Join them in a discussion of what it will take to truly make Black lives matter, uproot the racist, white supremacist, misogynist underpinnings of this country and create a new normal—a global, worker-led society based on equally shared resources.
To register: http://bit.ly/Demand-New-Normal
San Francisco | Racial Justice
Activists of Color Speak Out on Systemic Racism in the Era of COVID-19
|Date
|Sunday July 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party
|Location Details
|Online. To register: http://bit.ly/Demand-New-Normal
|
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 13th, 2020 11:05 AM
