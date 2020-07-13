



Join them in a discussion of what it will take to truly make Black lives matter, uproot the racist, white supremacist, misogynist underpinnings of this country and create a new normal—a global, worker-led society based on equally shared resources.



To register: Hear San Francisco housing activist Kristina Lee and Los Angeles immigrant rights fighter Yolanda Alaniz put forth solutions to racist police violence and the COVID-19 crisis.Join them in a discussion of what it will take to truly make Black lives matter, uproot the racist, white supremacist, misogynist underpinnings of this country and create a new normal—a global, worker-led society based on equally shared resources.To register: http://bit.ly/Demand-New-Normal For more event information: http://www.socialism.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 13th, 2020 11:05 AM