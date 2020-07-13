From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
Lone "All Lives Matter" Demonstrator at Black Lives Matter Protest in Novato, California
Hundreds of BLM protesters and one white supremacist on July 11.
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
Unbelievably, a man with an "All Lives Matter" sign came to the Black Lives Matter rally and stuck his cell phone in protesters' faces as they tried to have a peaceful conversation with him. Frighteningly, cop with hands on weapon stood close by.
Unbelievably, a man with an "All Lives Matter" sign came to the Black Lives Matter rally and stuck his cell phone in protesters' faces as they tried to have a peaceful conversation with him. Frighteningly, cop with hands on weapon stood close by.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network