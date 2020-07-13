Lone "All Lives Matter" Demonstrator at Black Lives Matter Protest in Novato, California by Fight Back

Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:52 AM

Hundreds of BLM protesters and one white supremacist on July 11.

Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



Unbelievably, a man with an "All Lives Matter" sign came to the Black Lives Matter rally and stuck his cell phone in protesters' faces as they tried to have a peaceful conversation with him. Frighteningly, cop with hands on weapon stood close by.