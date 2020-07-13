top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
In Novato, BLM Protest Held in Response to Right Wing Rallies in their City
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at a Black Lives Matter rally and march in Novato on July 11. Young activists who organized the march from Slade Park to downtown Novato were countering a recent local rally supporting President Trump. There have been several right-wing demonstrations in Novato since May 23.
sm_novatowakeup.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Novato young adults and youth held a peaceful protest to fight white supremacy and racism on July 11. They organized the protest after a recent incident involving local Trump supporters on the city's De Long Avenue overpass. On July 2, a few dozen Trump supporters congregated in Novato to wave flags and protest the Black Lives Matter movement with racially motivated signs.

Earlier right wing demonstrations in Novato included one on May 23 demanding an end to virus restrictions. Signs read “All Jobs Are Essential,” “Reopen CA Now,” “Corona Fraud." On June 18, also in Novato, Trump supporters held 4-mile long caravan in celebration of Trump's anticipated campaign re-election announcement.

BLM organizers of the march and rally on July 11 said it is high time for a change. Their signs proclaimed black and brown solidarity, and one said "We all bleed the same color." In contrast to the right-wingers rallies held by white supremacists, the Black Lives Matter Novato event saw all races in solidarity.

§Rise up
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatotop.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Serious Talk
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatotough.jpg
original image (3865x2761)
Speakers said youth need to get involved in Novato local politics
§You fucked the last generation!
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatolastgen.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§A is for Anarchy
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatoaisfor.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Unlike Trump rallies in Novato
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatobandw.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
BLM movement includes all races
§Stop racism
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatobrownpeaceful.jpg
original image (3388x4743)
§A couple
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatointerrac.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Asking for a kid in a cage
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatocages.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Outdoor diners cheer on marchers from the sidelines
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatosidelines.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§BLM pre printed signs too
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatoblmlovely.jpg
original image (4243x5304)
but most signs were hand made
§At the mic
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatomic.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§two together
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatomotherd.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§With mask in hand...Hat Says "Make America Native Again"
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatomakeamerican.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§black trans lives matter
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatoblmtrans.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Combahee_River_Collective
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatocombaheenative.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§bandanas
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatobandanas.jpg
original image (5197x3712)
§braids
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatobraids.jpg
original image (3440x4816)
§Defund police refund the people
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatorefund.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Sun sets as protesters say ...
by Fight Back
Monday Jul 13th, 2020 12:24 AM
sm_novatolast.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
The are ready to rally again soon
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code