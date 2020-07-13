In Novato, BLM Protest Held in Response to Right Wing Rallies in their City by Fight Back

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at a Black Lives Matter rally and march in Novato on July 11. Young activists who organized the march from Slade Park to downtown Novato were countering a recent local rally supporting President Trump. There have been several right-wing demonstrations in Novato since May 23.

Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



Novato young adults and youth held a peaceful protest to fight white supremacy and racism on July 11. They organized the protest after a recent incident involving local Trump supporters on the city's De Long Avenue overpass. On July 2, a few dozen Trump supporters congregated in Novato to wave flags and protest the Black Lives Matter movement with racially motivated signs.



Earlier right wing demonstrations in Novato included one on May 23 demanding an end to virus restrictions. Signs read “All Jobs Are Essential,” “Reopen CA Now,” “Corona Fraud." On June 18, also in Novato, Trump supporters held 4-mile long caravan in celebration of Trump's anticipated campaign re-election announcement.



BLM organizers of the march and rally on July 11 said it is high time for a change. Their signs proclaimed black and brown solidarity, and one said "We all bleed the same color." In contrast to the right-wingers rallies held by white supremacists, the Black Lives Matter Novato event saw all races in solidarity.



