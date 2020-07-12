



Angel Island, the largest island in San Francisco Bay, today is a popular California State Park. Located strategically inside the Golden Gate, Angel Island has a beautiful natural landscape and unparalleled views of the Bay.



In this presentation we focus on the cultural, military, political and economic aspects of its human history through a critical lens, looking at racism, imperialism and public health policy as practiced on the island. Angel Island’s legacy is a story that accompanies not only the history of the San Francisco Bay Area and California but also the military, political, economic and social legacy of the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries.



This presentation lasts approximately one hour. But it can last as long as participants have questions or comments. It includes a pre-recorded and edited walk of the island showcasing historic sites on the island and juxtaposes historic photos to give a virtual tour of this very important historic location in San Francisco Bay. It is followed up with a live online question and answer meeting.



This free LIVE Zoom based event is Saturday, July 18 @ 2pm and is available only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event:

Explore this unique history of Angel Island with park volunteer, maritime worker and activist James Dexter-Lee.Angel Island, the largest island in San Francisco Bay, today is a popular California State Park. Located strategically inside the Golden Gate, Angel Island has a beautiful natural landscape and unparalleled views of the Bay.In this presentation we focus on the cultural, military, political and economic aspects of its human history through a critical lens, looking at racism, imperialism and public health policy as practiced on the island. Angel Island’s legacy is a story that accompanies not only the history of the San Francisco Bay Area and California but also the military, political, economic and social legacy of the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries.This presentation lasts approximately one hour. But it can last as long as participants have questions or comments. It includes a pre-recorded and edited walk of the island showcasing historic sites on the island and juxtaposes historic photos to give a virtual tour of this very important historic location in San Francisco Bay. It is followed up with a live online question and answer meeting.This free LIVE Zoom based event is Saturday, July 18 @ 2pm and is available only online.In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/angel-island-a-history-of-quarantine-militarist-imperialism-and-immigrant-exclusion-james-dexter-zoom-by-james-dexter-lee/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation. For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/angel-island-a...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 12th, 2020 4:53 PM