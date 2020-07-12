top
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 7/18/2020
LaborFest 2020: WPA Works in Berkeley with Harvey Smith
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 18
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorHarvey Smith
Location Details
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
This PowerPoint presentation will explore the background for Berkeley’s New Deal legacy. Our tours, when in person, begin at the corner of the “New Deal nexus” that includes Berkeley High School and the Community Theater, art in the Post Office, the old Farm Credit Building (repurposed as the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center), and the YMCA.

Other sites include Civic Center Park, the old UC Press Building (repurposed as the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive), the mosaic mural on the UC Berkeley campus, the California Folk Music Project, Western Museum Laboratory, Berkeley Rose Garden, and North Branch Library. We will examine the roots of the New Deal, the projects of some Berkeley New Dealers, and how New Deal values and policies apply today.

Harvey Smith, a researcher and the author of the book Berkeley and the New Deal and a Project Advisor to The Living New Deal, will lead this presentation

For more info: 510-684-0414

This free LIVE Zoom based event is Saturday, July 18 @ 10am and is accessible only online.

In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/wpa-berkeley-tour-zoom-power-point-with-harvey-smith/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
sm_berkeley_wpa.jpg
original image (946x1280)
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/wpa-berkeley-t...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 12th, 2020 4:43 PM
