Other sites include Civic Center Park, the old UC Press Building (repurposed as the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive), the mosaic mural on the UC Berkeley campus, the California Folk Music Project, Western Museum Laboratory, Berkeley Rose Garden, and North Branch Library. We will examine the roots of the New Deal, the projects of some Berkeley New Dealers, and how New Deal values and policies apply today.



Harvey Smith, a researcher and the author of the book Berkeley and the New Deal and a Project Advisor to The Living New Deal, will lead this presentation



For more info: 510-684-0414



This free LIVE Zoom based event is Saturday, July 18 @ 10am and is accessible only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 12th, 2020 4:43 PM