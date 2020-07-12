The rapid rise of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia has a long history in California and in the United States.
The effort to rewrite history to censor and sanitize the discriminatory treatment of Asians in California and the US is mirrored by the Japanese government’s efforts to deny the history of the Comfort Women. These efforts are taking place at the same time the US initiates ‘The Asian Pivot’ seeking to surround China and pitting the American people against Chinese.
The threat and possibility of war with China is a critical issue for all working people and labor. A panel will examine these issues historically and the lessons for today.
Panelists include:
Judith “Mirk” Mirkinson
Lillian Sing
Tomomi Kinukawa
David Ewing
Pam Tau Lee
Rodger Scott
Steve Zeltzer – WorkWeek Radio
This free LIVE Zoom based event is Friday, July 17 @ 7pm and is only accessible online.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/xenophobia-denialism-the-asian-pivot-china-anti-asia-racism-live-zoom/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
