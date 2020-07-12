In the midst of a dangerous and deadly pandemic, why is OSHA and Cal-OSHA missing in action? Panelists will look at the dismemberment of the programs and what it means today for working people. Former Cal-OSHA Medical director Larry Rose is scheduled to speak.
This free Zoom based event is Thursday, July 16 at 7pm and is only accessible online.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/cal-osha-federal-osha-the-the-destruction-of-our-health-safety/
After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
LaborFest 2020: Cal-OSHA, Federal OSHA and the Destruction of Our Health and Safety
|Date
|Thursday July 16
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|LaborFest
|Location Details
|This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/cal-osha-feder...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 12th, 2020 4:12 PM
