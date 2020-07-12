



In the midst of a dangerous and deadly pandemic, why is OSHA and Cal-OSHA missing in action? Panelists will look at the dismemberment of the programs and what it means today for working people. Former Cal-OSHA Medical director Larry Rose is scheduled to speak. This free Zoom based event is Thursday, July 16 at 7pm and is only accessible online. In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required.

