From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
Justice for Sean, Vallejo Protest and March
Release of body cam footage sparks outrage
Photos:Pro Bono Photo / Leon KunstenaarVallejo has the highest number of police killings per capita in northern California. On Saturday July 11, upon the release of the bodycam recording of the June 2 murder of Sean Monterrosa, there was another demonstration demanding justice for the Vallejo police department's many victims. On June 20 the police killed yet another young black man.
At noon, demonstrators assenbled in front of the Vallejo City Hall. A large flatbed truck held a sound system and supplies of much appreciated cold water and eneregy snacks for the long hot march, through the farmer's market, and on to the city's police headquarters.
There were speeches at City Hall. Demands for justice were read. Over three hundred marchers, honoring the Monterrosa family's grief by wearing black, followed by a car caravan, made their way to the City's Police headquarters. Bikers with not very silent Harleys, organized traffic around the marchers. Police was nowhere to be seen. The demonstrators joined a similar demonstration already there.
Those who had lost loved ones to police brutality made eloquent speeches and pointed accusing fingers at the police building. Demontrators, many hitching rides on the caravan's cars and trucks, then returned to City Hall.
All high resolution photos
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network