PPP Loans During The Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:

Paycheck Protection Program loans to local nonprofit housing organizationsBy Lynda Carson - July 12, 2020Oakland - Reportedly, through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and loans made under the CARES Act, the federal government provided around $659 billion to banks for low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations because of the economic disaster created by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration is administering the PPP program.According to the NON PROFIT MEGAPHONE website, in part it reads, “This program offers nearly all nonprofits a loan for 2.5x your average monthly payroll expenses (max of $10m). As long as your organization spends the loaned money on payroll, mortgage payments, rent and utilities, and you maintain your payroll, the entire loan amount can be forgiven, converting it into a grant. No personal guarantee or collateral is required.”Additionally, according to ProPublica in part they state, “Companies and nonprofit organizations that receive PPP loans may have the loans forgiven if they meet certain criteria, including not laying off employees during an 8-week period covered by the loan. Applicants must attest in their application that the loans are necessary for their continuing operation.”In recent months, reportedly ProPublica has joined several major news organizations to sue the federal government in an effort to force the government to disclose the names of companies that received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This was after the government delayed and refused to release the loan information to the public.ProPublica and other news organizations won the lawsuit to force the Trump regime to release the names of some of the companies/organizations that received taxpayer money through the PPP.Additionally, after winning their lawsuit, ProPublica created a data base and a tracking search engine that may be found by clicking here. This will help to find some companies that received loans through the PPP.Below are some Bay Area nonprofit housers / affordable housing developers that were in the tracking data base provided by ProPublica. The exact loan amounts were not listed. They were listed as the minimum amount received, up to the maximum amount the entities may have received.Loans to some of the local nonprofit housing organizations:Abode ServicesFremont - Loan Amount: $2-5million - Date Approved: April 27, 2020Bay Area Community Services INC.Oakland - Loan Amount: $2-5million - Date Approved: April 15, 2020Berkeley Food and Housing ProjectBerkeley - Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 28, 2020Bonita House, INC.Oakland - Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 30, 2020Bridge Housing CorporationSan Francisco - Loan Amount: $5-10 million - Date Approved: April 13, 2020California Housing Partnership CorporationSan Francisco - Loan Amount: $350-1million - Date Approved: May 3, 2020Chinatown Community Development CenterSan Francisco - $2-5 million - Date Approved: April 9, 2020Community Housing PartnershipSan Francisco - Loan Amount: $2-5 million - Date Approved: April, 15, 2020Contra Costa Interfaith Transitional HousingPleasant Hill - Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 15, 2020EAH INC.San Rafael - Loan Amount: $5-10 million - Date Approved: April, 27, 2020East Bay Asian Local Development CorporationOakland - Loan Amount: $1-2 million - Date Approved: April 14, 2020Eden Housing, INC.Hayward - Loan Amount: $2-5 million - Date Approved: April 16, 2020Eden Housing Management, INC.Hayward - Loan Amount: $2-5 million - Date Approved: April 27, 2020Eden Housing Resident Services, INC.Hayward - Loan Amount: $150,000-$350,000Habitat For Humanity East Bay/Silicon ValleyConcord - Loan Amount: $1-2 million - Date Approved: April 8, 2020Housing Consortium of the East BayOakland - Loan Amount: $150,000-$350,000 - Date Approved: April 15, 2020Mission Housing Development CorporationSan Francisco - $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 13, 2020Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern CaliforniaSan Francisco - Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000 - Date Approved: April 28, 2020Operation Dignity, INC.Emeryville - Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 15, 2020Resources for Community DevelopmentBerkeley - Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 28, 2020Satellite Affordable Housing AssociatesBerkeley - Loan Amount: $1-2 million - Date Approved: April, 10, 2020St. Mary’s CenterOakland - $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 28, 2020Tenants and Owners Development CorporationSan Francisco - $350,000-1 million - Date Approved: April 30, 2020Tenderloin Neighborhood Development CorporationSan Francisco - $5-10 million - Date Approved: May 3, 2020Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com >>>>>>>>>>>>