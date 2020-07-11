top
Operation Twilight Lockdown: Occupying Mayor Lily Mei's House (Fremont, CA)
by Justin Valenzuela (renegadefeedings [at] gmail.com)
Saturday Jul 11th, 2020 5:05 PM
We, the people of Fremont, took direct action by occupying space on July 6th, from 8pm till past midnight at the Mayor Lily Mei's neighborhood. Drawing attention to #blacklivesmatter, #landback, and demanding to #defundfremontpd.
This is just the first step to make our community a healthy society for everyone-especially our black folx, the indigenous folx, people of color, the unhoused, and overall those subjected to deep rooted systemic oppression in #amerikkka.

& thank to you everyone who came through and helped organize this initiative, it wouldn’t have been successful without all of yall. Let’s keep moving forward, it aint stopping here. This protest was organized by the people, for the people.

endnote;
What are you willing to do to make change? How far are you willing to push yourself? Tell me, will you live on your knees or die on your feet? Coming together with each other and fight against the enemy. For a better world, for the children-the next ones to be forgiven.

Video Credit- Instgram: @vicentejosevera

#fremont #fremontca #endamerikkka
#blacklivesalwaysmattered #defundthepolice
https://www.instagram.com/renegade.feedings/
