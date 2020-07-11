top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
Mysterious National Police Group Wants Palo Alto to Remove Assata Shakur from BLM Mural
by Tupac's Aunt Escaped to Cuba in 1977
Saturday Jul 11th, 2020 3:45 PM
In recent days a national police group contacted the city of Palo Alto. They want the depiction of 1970's Black Liberation Army activist Assata Shakur removed from the 17 foot high BLM mural in front of City Hall. Assata happens to be Tupac Shakur's aunt.

sm_shakur.jpeg
original image (480x640)
The National Police Association's existence is bewildering. It's ties to law enforcement are unknown and it has no list of staff or board of directors, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The Palo Alto City Council has nevertheless reacted to this organization's demand that the painting of Assata Shakur, that is part of a Black Lives Mural on the street in front of City Hall, be removed. Shakur was the first woman to be included on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list. In 1977 she was convicted for the murder of a policeman, but she famously escaped to Cuba two years later.

The mural on Palo Alto's Hamilton Ave. is 245-foot-long and 17-feet-tall. It includes a quote from Shakur within a letter... “We must love each other and support each other”... and a drawing of the activist.

Mayor Adrian Fine said he will "definitely send a mention out to Palo Alto cops saying that I’m sorry this happened," according to the Mercury. The Mayor also emphasized that the mural was "always meant to be temporary" although local activists say he recently stated that he wants a sealant be applied to protect the mural. He did commit to not hastening the removal of the mural or any part of it. Meanwhile police Sgt. Tony Becker said he is considering formally asking the City Council to remove Shakur’s image from the mural. He president of the Palo Alto Police Officers Association.






Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code