Women Voters: Intersection of Gender, Race & Voting in the 2020 Election
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvf-CvrTIiHN3GD0il5iQSkCtIK081Boav
Join Women's March for a deep dive on gender, race, and voting with Dr. Jane Junn, professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at the University of Southern California.
Dr. Junn is an expert on voting, political participation, public opinion, Asian American politics, gender and politics, racial and ethnic identity, and the politics of immigration in the United States. She is the author of five books, including "The Politics of Belonging: Race, Immigration, and Public Opinion" and "Education and Democratic Citizenship in America".
Dr. Junn's research on the intersection of gender, race, and voting has been widely cited by journalists and political commentators in the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.
|Date
|Tuesday July 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Action
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.womensmarchaction.com/people-p...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 11th, 2020 1:00 PM
