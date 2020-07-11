



Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PT



RSVP:



Join Women's March for a deep dive on gender, race, and voting with Dr. Jane Junn, professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at the University of Southern California.



Dr. Junn is an expert on voting, political participation, public opinion, Asian American politics, gender and politics, racial and ethnic identity, and the politics of immigration in the United States. She is the author of five books, including "The Politics of Belonging: Race, Immigration, and Public Opinion" and "Education and Democratic Citizenship in America".



Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 11th, 2020 1:00 PM