What's In A Name? $$$! by Adam

Friday Jul 10th, 2020 7:37 PM

Desperate for funding, Caltrain hires a consultant to find out if slapping on some new names will help it out.

It seems that in our day of diminishing wages and higher costs, naming rights are part of the "new normal."



Can you imagine paying someone to find someone to name something after?



In a public service announcement today, Caltrain announced that it hired a consulting firm, Elevate Sports Ventures, LLC (!) to help it out.



Imagine the lucrative possibilities!



How can we rename the locomotives... the stations... the restrooms.... ??!!??



Hey what do we have to lose?



Readers.... do you have any suggestions?