Sun, Jul 12, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Covid-19 and the crisis of neoliberalism
The COVID-19 disease caused by the novel corona virus has turned into a global pandemic with almost 5.5 million people confirmedly infected and over 3.5 hundred thousand deaths around more than a hundred countries. Irrespective of the fact whether the virus is a bio-weapon or naturally mutated, our aim is to show how it has impacted upon the global capitalist economy. Contrary to what is being campaigned from the mainstream institutions, it will be shown that the capitalist economy already fallen into the jaws of death has temporarily been able to keep breath by utilizing such pandemic situation. However, it Earthis nothing but they have bought some time.
Speaker: Basudev Nag Choudhary
Moderator: Raj Sahai
LOG-IN INFORMATION
Posted at: icssmarx.org - OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE
|Sunday July 12
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|5103323865
Zoom Meeting LOG-IN INFORMATION
Posted at: icssmarx.org - OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE
For more event information: http://icssarx.oeg
