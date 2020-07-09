



Speakers will discuss the reasons for the medical healthcare failure and what structural changes have to take place.



Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital, Chapter Chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Health Centers, Chapter V.P., are scheduled to lead the discussion.



This free Zoom based event is Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event:





