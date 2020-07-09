top
LaborFest 2020: US Public Health System, COVID, Racism & Capitalism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 15
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
The explosion of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the inability of one of the richest countries in the world to handle the pandemic has exposed the serious systemic problems with the US.

Speakers will discuss the reasons for the medical healthcare failure and what structural changes have to take place.

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital, Chapter Chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Health Centers, Chapter V.P., are scheduled to lead the discussion.

This free Zoom based event is Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm.

In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event: https://laborfest.net/event/us-public-health-system-covid-racism-and-capitalism/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.


sm_lf_covid.jpg
original image (1242x708)
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/us-public-heal...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:07 PM
