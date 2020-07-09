Trump Pence Out Now with signs, banners, stickers
Why: Trump = Fascism = Death
How: Come to walk or ride a bike
Action: We'll hold banners and signs and talk to people about the movement to drive this deadly regime from power. We'll ride bikes with Trump Pence Out Now signs on our backs and backpacks.
|Bring Trump Pence OUT NOW! to the Great Highway
|Date
|Saturday July 11
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|Great Highway at Lincoln Way, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7427410998...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 1:09 PM
