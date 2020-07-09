Join The Commons SF educator David Giesen as he interprets the removal of Confederate statues in the Deep South. Giesen recently completed a glancing tour of Richmond, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Milledgeville and Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fort Payne, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and St. Francisville, Louisiana wherein he held conversations with locals about the significance of statue removal.
Giesen will interpret the statues through the lens of real estate politics. Be prepared to face your inner romance with Century 21.
|Statue-ary rape: the abduction of power by landlordism
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 11
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95160809805?pwd=QXNQRlVvZk1URmtnM3J3SE41dnlDQT09
Meeting ID: 951 6080 9805
Password: 0vzc9U
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 7:43 AM
