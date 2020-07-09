top
Statue-ary rape: the abduction of power by landlordism
Date Saturday July 11
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95160809805?pwd=QXNQRlVvZk1URmtnM3J3SE41dnlDQT09

Meeting ID: 951 6080 9805
Password: 0vzc9U
Join The Commons SF educator David Giesen as he interprets the removal of Confederate statues in the Deep South. Giesen recently completed a glancing tour of Richmond, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Milledgeville and Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fort Payne, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and St. Francisville, Louisiana wherein he held conversations with locals about the significance of statue removal.

Giesen will interpret the statues through the lens of real estate politics. Be prepared to face your inner romance with Century 21.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

