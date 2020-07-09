Join The Commons SF educator David Giesen as he interprets the removal of Confederate statues in the Deep South. Giesen recently completed a glancing tour of Richmond, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Milledgeville and Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fort Payne, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and St. Francisville, Louisiana wherein he held conversations with locals about the significance of statue removal.



Giesen will interpret the statues through the lens of real estate politics. Be prepared to face your inner romance with Century 21.

