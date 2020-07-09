top
Alternative "Declaration of Independence Day" on July 4
by Caravan Ends with Protest at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
On the fourth of July, a CodePink caravan declared independence from racism, war, and climate devastation - all interconnecting systems of death.

Top Photo: Demonstrators use stencils to paint a message on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's Pacific Heights Home. It reads, Pelosi Defund War $.
sm_4july_freedom_stencils_jpg.jpg
original image (3155x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

July 4th is traditionally a U.S. holiday to celebrate independence and freedom. CodePink countered this saying, "There is no true freedom until we are independent from war" and "No one is free until we are all free." They designed their fourth of July "Defund Police, Defund the Pentagon, Fund Communities and Life" car caravan to bring together climate and environmental justice activists, anti-war activists, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Caravaners met up at San Francisco City Hall, then rolled along the streets to the African American Arts and Culture Complex where Naeemah Charles, Public Policy Communications Director at Children's Council of San Francisco, and Kaylah Williams, from SF Democratic Socialists of America Afro-Socialist Caucus, spoke on defunding the San Francisco Police. At this location caravan participants placed flowers on a shrine to Black lives taken by police.

Their next stop was Nancy Pelosi's Pacific Heights house where protesters immediately began painting a message to the Congresswoman, "Pelosi Defund War $." They chalked other slogans on the sidewalk next to her house including one that read, "where we allocate funds speaks to our values." Placards included a boldly printed sign, "I Can't Breathe...No Racist Police." Pelosi is running for another term in Congress, and organizers invited her to debate her opponent, Shahid Butter, on the issue of defunding the Pentagon. Ms. Pelosi did not show up, so Mr. Buttar debated an empty chair with a neon pink sign, "Nancy Pelosi, Candidate for Congress."

These groups joined the CodePink caravan: Defund SFPD, XRSFBay, Catalyst Project, SF Democratic Socialists of America Afrosocialist Caucus, Democratic Socialists of America International Solidarity, Diablo Rising Tide, SF Bay Antiwar Network, Task Force for the Americas, and Veterans for Peace.
§Ready to Roll
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_slanted.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§On their way
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedomfix_cancelrent.jpeg
original image (3150x2100)
§Fists Held High
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_fixfists.jpeg
original image (3000x2401)
§Veterans for Peace at First Stop
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_vfp.jpg
original image (2703x2700)
§Speakers at the African American Arts and Culture Complex
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedomwearestillhere.jpg
original image (3000x2175)
§Button says: Kiss My Black Arts
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_kissmyblackarts.jpg
original image (3000x2577)
§Placing Flowers at the Shrine for Black Lives Murdered
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_shrinehairgu.jpg
original image (3000x2701)
§Flowers for Black Lives Murdered
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_44july_freedom_cynpaper.jpg
original image (2700x2704)
§At Pelosi's Pacific Heights Home
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedompelosi1.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
§SFPD takes in the scene
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_sfpd.jpg
original image (3000x2138)
§Stenciling Demand
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_pelosi4.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Pelosi Defund War $
§No Racist Police
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_can_t_breathe.jpg
original image (2728x3000)
§Shahid Buttar on the Right
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_shahidstands.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Extinction Rebellion calls for Climate Justice
§Candidate Shahid Buttar's Truck Says...
by Caravan Stops at Pelosi's House
Thursday Jul 9th, 2020 2:39 AM
sm_4july_freedom_shahidtruckp.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
"Pelosi The Architect of this Rapacious Oligarchy That's Now Become a Failed Police State"
