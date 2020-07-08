From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
"Tales Of The Resistance" Radio Show With SF Mime Trouper Michael Powell
SF Mime trouper Michael Sullivan is interviewed about their new radio show "Tales of Resistance" and the struggles going on in the US and around the world.
SF Mime Troupe & "Tales Of The Resistance" With SF Mime Trouper Michael Powell
Michael Sullivan, one of the leading collective members of the San Francisco Mime Troupe talks about the production of their new radio series "Tales Of The Resistance".
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is run collectively and has operated for more than 60 years. They like other theatrical groups are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and Powell discusses how that is effecting Actor's Equity their union and it's members and the cultural workers of the United States
.
This interview was done on 7/6/20 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer
For more information
SF Mime Troupe
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Michael Sullivan, one of the leading collective members of the San Francisco Mime Troupe talks about the production of their new radio series "Tales Of The Resistance".
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is run collectively and has operated for more than 60 years. They like other theatrical groups are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and Powell discusses how that is effecting Actor's Equity their union and it's members and the cultural workers of the United States
.
This interview was done on 7/6/20 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer
For more information
SF Mime Troupe
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network