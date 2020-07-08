top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
"Tales Of The Resistance" Radio Show With SF Mime Trouper Michael Powell
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 9:08 PM
SF Mime trouper Michael Sullivan is interviewed about their new radio show "Tales of Resistance" and the struggles going on in the US and around the world.
sm_mime_troupe_tales_of_the_resistance_banner.jpg
original image (1000x500)
SF Mime Troupe & "Tales Of The Resistance" With SF Mime Trouper Michael Powell

Michael Sullivan, one of the leading collective members of the San Francisco Mime Troupe talks about the production of their new radio series "Tales Of The Resistance".

The San Francisco Mime Troupe is run collectively and has operated for more than 60 years. They like other theatrical groups are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and Powell discusses how that is effecting Actor's Equity their union and it's members and the cultural workers of the United States
.
This interview was done on 7/6/20 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer
For more information
SF Mime Troupe
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqVhVzTavNc
§Freedom Land
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 9:08 PM
sm_sf_mime_troupe__mgsullivan_freedmlandpsterwoutbottom--1.jpg
original image (600x705)
The SF Mime Troupe Freedom Land Play can now be seen on the web.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqVhVzTavNc
§Michael Sullivan At His Studio
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 9:08 PM
sm_sullivan_michael_at_studio.jpg
original image (960x720)
Michael Sullivan at work at his studio under Covid-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqVhVzTavNc
§SF Mime Troupe Production Treasure Island
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 9:08 PM
sf_mime_troupe_knife_treasure_island.jpeg
A scene from the play "Treasure Island" about corruption and politics.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqVhVzTavNc
