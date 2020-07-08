top
Demand that Palo Alto Open City Park to All
Date Saturday July 11
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorVigil for Democracy, Raging Grannies, More
Location Details
Foothills Park, 3300 Page Mill Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022.
See parking directions below.
Join students marching into Foothills Park, refusing to show ID.

Park on Altamont Rd at Page Mill Rd. and join others as we walk up to the park entrance. Palo Alto residents and non-residents together, we will demand that the City Council move immediately to open the park to all! This has been a controversial issue for 60 years now, since the land was purchased by City of Palo Alto. The exclusion of non-residents on weekends is de facto segregation, as residents in nearby East Palo Alto (separate city in San Mateo County) are majority POC.

Early this week we painted in 10 ft letters in front of the park "DESEGREGATE". Students also marked up signs including
"Do Not Enter" sign at park which they turned into "Do Not Segregate".

Students and adult moral support are all welcome.

Masks and distancing required.
Background including last weekend’s action: https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2020/07/07/activist-group-calls-on-city-to-desegregate-foothills-park

Your hosts: Vigil for Democracy, Resistance SF, and Raging Grannies Action League
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/desegreg...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 6:15 PM
