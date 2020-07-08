From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Justice for Sean Monterrosa Protest and March
|Date
|Saturday July 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Vessels of Vallejo
|Location Details
|
Vallejo City Hall
555 Santa Clara St.
Vallejo, CA 94590
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/VallejoVessels/status/...
