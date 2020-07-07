Join us Wednesday, July 8th at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET) when we’re going live
for #ReproRundown with our president, Isyseh Hogue @ilyseh, and Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast, editor-at-large of The Daily Beast @thedailybeast.to talk about
the role misogyny has played in the 2020 election.
Live on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prochoiceamerica/
ABOUT: National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League (NARAL)
The 2.5 million members of NARAL Pro-Choice America fight for reproductive freedom for every person in every state. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.
Like 7 in 10 Americans, we believe abortion must remain legal and accessible. We are the foot soldiers who work to ensure that abortion access is not only protected, but expanded for every American. Since 1969, our member-driven campaigns have propelled political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House.
https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/
#Repro Rundown: The Role Misogyny Has Played in the 2020 Election (NARAL)
|Date
|Wednesday July 08
|Time
|9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL Pro-Choice America
|Location Details
|Online via livestream @ Instagram
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/NARAL/status/128056989...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 7th, 2020 5:57 PM
