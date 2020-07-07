BLACK LIVES MATTER
SCOTTS VALLEY PEACEFUL PROTEST
July 9th, 2020
Meet at 5:30pm
March from Skypark to MacDorsa Park
Arrive at MacDorsa at 6:00pm
Open Mic + Speakers
Bring water, sunscreen, a sign, and comfortable shoes
Masks Required
The open mic is to amplify BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) voices and will be live-streamed in the Facebook group, "Back Lives Matter Scotts Valley”.
|Scotts Valley: Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest
|Date
|Thursday July 09
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Scotts Valley
|Location Details
5:30pm: Meet at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley
March to MacDorsa Park, 1 Civic Center Drive, Scotts Valley
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2501939062...
