Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 9/2020
Scotts Valley: Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 09
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Scotts Valley
Location Details
5:30pm: Meet at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley
March to MacDorsa Park, 1 Civic Center Drive, Scotts Valley
BLACK LIVES MATTER
SCOTTS VALLEY PEACEFUL PROTEST

July 9th, 2020

Meet at 5:30pm

March from Skypark to MacDorsa Park

Arrive at MacDorsa at 6:00pm

Open Mic + Speakers

Bring water, sunscreen, a sign, and comfortable shoes

Masks Required

The open mic is to amplify BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) voices and will be live-streamed in the Facebook group, "Back Lives Matter Scotts Valley”.
sm_black_lives_matter_protest_scotts_valley_july_10_2020.jpg
original image (538x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2501939062...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 7th, 2020 12:36 PM
