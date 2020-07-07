BLACK LIVES MATTER

SCOTTS VALLEY PEACEFUL PROTEST



July 9th, 2020



Meet at 5:30pm



March from Skypark to MacDorsa Park



Arrive at MacDorsa at 6:00pm



Open Mic + Speakers



Bring water, sunscreen, a sign, and comfortable shoes



Masks Required



The open mic is to amplify BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) voices and will be live-streamed in the Facebook group, "Back Lives Matter Scotts Valley”.

