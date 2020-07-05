Climate Emergency and the Need for Radical Interventions



Wed, Jul 8, 2020 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM PT



This month’s zoom presentation is by Associate Professor Emeritus Jerry Kroth

of the Graduate Program at Santa Clara University. He will present on climate change –

Climate Emergency: Why Radical Interventions are Needed Now to Stop

the Climate Apocalypse.



Prof. Jerry Kroth presents a concise review of climate change science which paints an almost apocalyptic picture of where the planet is heading. Both conventional and radical solutions are proposed to prevent 1.5 degrees of warming.



But if humanity fails—and we have less than 10 years to drawdown emissions by 50 percent—we will rapidly be on our way to two degrees and breaching three horrific tipping points of no return. The remedies are drastic. The solutions are not easy. Still it is all within the realm of possibility.



There is hope, but that hope dangles by a gossamer thread that depends on global commitment and action today.



Organized By: Guadalupe Regional Group of Sierra Club Loma Prieta

