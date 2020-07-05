top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Anti-Fourth Celebration in Santa Cruz
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
To celebrate the holiday weekend without glorifying genocide, slavery and the settler state, community members in Santa Cruz organized a block party on July 4 at the Town Clock, which was followed by a protest march. An online post promoting the street party read: "This event is open to all members of the community who do not want to celebrate the foundations of this country being on stolen land. This is a space to share food, community and acknowledge the truth. We are choosing to honor those who have suffered genocide by the American government. This day is a sanitized holiday to erase indigenous nations and a history of slavery. We are not independent, we are not free."
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_1_town_clock.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
The march traveled down Pacific Avenue to the Santa Cruz Police Department, and then on to the Boardwalk and the Beach Flats Community. There were periodic stops in street intersections, were speeches were made. In addition to statements against celebrating the Fourth of July, individuals carried protest signs with statements in support of Black Lives Matters, as well as the abolition of police and prisons.

At the police station, an American flag and two "thin blue-line" police flags were burned. One of the flags had the statements "Andy Mills is a fascist" and "Nadar Oweis is a fascist" written on it. Mills is the Chief of Police of the Santa Cruz Police Department, and Oweis is the Chief of Police for the UC Santa Cruz Police Department.

The mood of the march was lively, and garnered wider support from the community. This included participation from tourists on Beach Street, who spontaneously marched along with the group. There was a similar reaction from locals in the Beach Flats Community, many of whom thanked marchers as they passed by.

To conclude the march, the group returned to the Town Clock, where a number of American flags, including a Trump flag, were burned in the street.


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Pacific Avenue
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_2_downtown_pacific_avenue.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_3_university_town_square.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Santa Cruz Police Department
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_4_police_department_station.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Burning Flags in front of the Police Department
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_5.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_6_andy_mills_nader_oweis_burning_police_flag.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Flag with the statements "Andy Mills is a fascist" and "Nadar Oweis is a fascist" written on it.
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_7_andy_mills_thin_blue_line_police_flag_burn.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_8_beach_street_protest.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_9_casino_arcade_beach_street.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_10_casino_arcade_cocoanut_grove_protest.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_11_acab_beach_boardwalk.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_12_beach_boardwalk_protest.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_13_town_clock_american_flag_burning.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_14_collateral_damage_protest_town_clock.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
"Fuck the Fourth, Love Your Friends," written in chalk around the Collateral Damage statue, an artwork dedicated to the victims of all wars.
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Black Lives Matter Memorial at the Town Clock
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_15_town_clock_black_lives_matter_memorial.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_16.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
sm_anti_fourth_of_july_block_part_march_santa_cruz_4th_2020_-_17_defund_police.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 283.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code