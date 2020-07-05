Assembling for Equity on the Fourth of July by Independence Day has Not Arrived

Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM

In late June the call went out to assemble for equity on the fourth of July, traditionally known as Independence Day. People said that America’s Independence Day will have no value for them without significant social and economic changes. Some expressed it by saying "Independence Day has not arrived."

Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



Activist Obai Rambo who gathered friends to organize a Fourth of July event looked back and said, "What a wonderful turnout today for the Assemble for Equity march and rally. The community made it loud and clear: We will not stand by idle while Black Lives are being extinguished. We will fight for justice on the streets and at the polls. The work continues on and when the people make sure that Proposition 16 passes this November, we will reaffirm affirmative action in California."



On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass recited a speech before an abolitionist group, explaining that the "celebration is a sham." Today some express it by saying "Independence Day has not arrived." Douglass' speech in its entirety was used to promote the Assembling for Equity event.



Protesters marched from the Ferry Building to City Hall in San Francisco.





