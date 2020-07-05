top
Assembling for Equity on the Fourth of July
by Independence Day has Not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
In late June the call went out to assemble for equity on the fourth of July, traditionally known as Independence Day. People said that America’s Independence Day will have no value for them without significant social and economic changes. Some expressed it by saying "Independence Day has not arrived."
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_ts_top_1.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Activist Obai Rambo who gathered friends to organize a Fourth of July event looked back and said, "What a wonderful turnout today for the Assemble for Equity march and rally. The community made it loud and clear: We will not stand by idle while Black Lives are being extinguished. We will fight for justice on the streets and at the polls. The work continues on and when the people make sure that Proposition 16 passes this November, we will reaffirm affirmative action in California."

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass recited a speech before an abolitionist group, explaining that the "celebration is a sham." Today some express it by saying "Independence Day has not arrived." Douglass' speech in its entirety was used to promote the Assembling for Equity event.

Protesters marched from the Ferry Building to City Hall in San Francisco.


§Speaker
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_ts_speakerkoku.jpg
original image (3002x2400)
§Speaking into megaphone
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_femalkok_ts.jpg
original image (3000x2404)
§Flag poster
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_ts_kokposters.jpg
original image (3150x2169)
§white silence
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-marchwhitecool.jpg
original image (3150x2109)
§marching
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_tsmarching.jpg
original image (3012x2400)
§In Pink and Powder Blue
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_kokfembluedress.jpg
original image (3150x2114)
Notably absent...people in red white and blue.
§flag
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_ts_flag.jpg
original image (3150x2135)
§defund
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_mostkok.jpg
original image (3154x2100)
§amerikkka
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_4th_u_lied.jpg
original image (3000x2237)
§covid fashion
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_beauty.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
§City Hall
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_city_hall_ts.jpg
original image (2932x2512)
§clapping
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_clappingbeauty.jpg
original image (3008x2400)
§covid style
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_fashion.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§Flower Mask
by Indepence Day has not Arrived
Sunday Jul 5th, 2020 5:31 AM
sm_assemble_for_equity-march_kokurose.jpg
original image (2700x2639)
The fight will continue
