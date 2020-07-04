top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 5/2020
What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 05
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone5103323865
Location Details
ZOOM meeting, log-in info at
icssmarx.org
Sun, Jul 5, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery in 1838 at age 20, gave one of his most famous speeches, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro” to the Ladies Antislavery Society of Rochester, New York. We will begin by listening to actor and activist Danny Glover reading a six-minute selection from the speech during a performance of Howard Zinn’s “Voices of a People’s History of the United States“ on October 5, 2005, at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Los Angeles.
Following a brief introduction by ICSS member Gene Ruyle, we will have a group discussion of the speech and its significance for today. Come prepared to share your views!

The full text (over 2800 words) of the speech may be found at:
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/aia/part4/4h2927t.html

Moderator: ICSS Member Sharon Rose

LOG-IN INFORMATION AT;
ICSSMARX.ORG
icss-fly-2020-05-01-zoom.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (225.3KB)
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 4th, 2020 6:29 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 328.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code