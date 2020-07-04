



What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?



On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery in 1838 at age 20, gave one of his most famous speeches, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro” to the Ladies Antislavery Society of Rochester, New York. We will begin by listening to actor and activist Danny Glover reading a six-minute selection from the speech during a performance of Howard Zinn’s “Voices of a People’s History of the United States“ on October 5, 2005, at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Los Angeles.

Following a brief introduction by ICSS member Gene Ruyle, we will have a group discussion of the speech and its significance for today. Come prepared to share your views!



The full text (over 2800 words) of the speech may be found at:

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/aia/part4/4h2927t.html



Moderator: ICSS Member Sharon Rose



