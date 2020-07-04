Despite the continuing serious threat of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Tesla owner Elon Musk has brazenly ignored shelter in place orders and continued to run the factory. Workers were then coerced to go to work despite serious health and safety fears from themselves and their families.



Tesla workers will discuss what they face with forced 72 hour work weeks and oppressive conditions that destroy workers lives.



Sponsored by Workers Solidarity Action Network (WSAN).



This free Zoom event is Tuesday, July 14 at 7pm.



This free Zoom event is Tuesday, July 14 at 7pm.

For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/tesla-workers-...

