Paddle Out for Tamario Smith
Cowells Beach
Saturday July 11th
6pm
Join Us for Worldwide Solidarity in Surfing
In honor of all of those who have lost their lives to police brutality or misconduct.
Please bring mask and flowers/petals to offer in ceremony.
Our Collective Trauma & Community Healing
Organized by Indigenous Surf Club, in affiliation with Barrios Unidos, Black Girls Surf, and Black Lives Matter Movement in Santa Cruz
