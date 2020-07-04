top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/11/2020
Paddle Out for Tamario Smith
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 11
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorPaddle Out for Tamario Smith
Location Details
Cowells Beach, 21 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz
Paddle Out for Tamario Smith

Cowells Beach
Saturday July 11th
6pm

Join Us for Worldwide Solidarity in Surfing

In honor of all of those who have lost their lives to police brutality or misconduct.

Please bring mask and flowers/petals to offer in ceremony.

Our Collective Trauma & Community Healing

Organized by Indigenous Surf Club, in affiliation with Barrios Unidos, Black Girls Surf, and Black Lives Matter Movement in Santa Cruz
sm_paddle_out_for_tamario_smith_santa_cruz_july_11_2020.jpg
original image (766x960)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 4th, 2020 1:23 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code