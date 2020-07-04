Paddle Out for Tamario Smith



Cowells Beach

Saturday July 11th

6pm



Join Us for Worldwide Solidarity in Surfing



In honor of all of those who have lost their lives to police brutality or misconduct.



Please bring mask and flowers/petals to offer in ceremony.



Our Collective Trauma & Community Healing



Organized by Indigenous Surf Club, in affiliation with Barrios Unidos, Black Girls Surf, and Black Lives Matter Movement in Santa Cruz

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 4th, 2020 1:23 PM