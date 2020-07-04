We, the people of Fremont, are taking direct action by occupying space this Monday, July 6th. A month ago we took to the streets marching, organizing multiple protests, and have since shown up to city council meetings to demand the defunding of the Fremont Police Department from the budget. Now it’s time to put further pressure on these institutions. The Mayor & City Council have ignored the voices of our community by maintaining the status quo having unanimously passed a budget that gives nearly 30% of the city's general fund to the police. We are tired of countless performative gestures coupled with incrementalist reform that don’t work. We are clear in the demand to have Fremont divest from the police and invest in our community. The people of Fremont demand:

Eliminate School Resource officers (SROs) program from FUSD thereby terminating the $2,452,000 contract and redirecting the money into community funds. We want #PoliceFreeSchools

DefundFPD: The reallocation of budget divesting from police to community services such as housing, homeslessnes, and mental health. Instituting a hiring freeze for all new FPD officers. Removing police from non violent response whereby having trained health care workers, transportation personnel, and other unarmed civilians who answer homeless, mental health, & domestic calls.

Remove traffic/parking enforcement from FPD having transportation personnel deal with these matters only.

Pull animal services and the Mobile Evaluation Team from FPD and into the department of Community Services, Recreation Services, and Human/Housing Services

DemilitarizeFPD: with a ban on the purchase of riot, military, and surveillance equipment, software, and any third party security services & remove existing military gear.

Remove all military gear from FPD and dismantle SWAT division

Do not pay overtime and overtime pay for military exercises

Withdraw participation in police militarization programs

Ban the rehiring of cops with history of misconduct & excessive force

Suspend the use of paid administrative leave for cops under investigation & withhold pension.

In collaboration with a community led coalition of organizations & activists; the committee to #DefundFPD has drafted these demands calling on Fremont officials to end the carceral state. We stand for abolition and the return of all power to all the people. We will not be silent. We will take space. No justice, no peace!

