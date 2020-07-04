We, the people of Fremont, are taking direct action by occupying space this Monday, July 6th. A month ago we took to the streets marching, organizing multiple protests, and have since shown up to city council meetings to demand the defunding of the Fremont Police Department from the budget. Now it’s time to put further pressure on these institutions. The Mayor & City Council have ignored the voices of our community by maintaining the status quo having unanimously passed a budget that gives nearly 30% of the city's general fund to the police. We are tired of countless performative gestures coupled with incrementalist reform that don’t work. We are clear in the demand to have Fremont divest from the police and invest in our community. The people of Fremont demand:
Eliminate School Resource officers (SROs) program from FUSD thereby terminating the $2,452,000 contract and redirecting the money into community funds. We want #PoliceFreeSchools
DefundFPD: The reallocation of budget divesting from police to community services such as housing, homeslessnes, and mental health. Instituting a hiring freeze for all new FPD officers. Removing police from non violent response whereby having trained health care workers, transportation personnel, and other unarmed civilians who answer homeless, mental health, & domestic calls.
Remove traffic/parking enforcement from FPD having transportation personnel deal with these matters only.
Pull animal services and the Mobile Evaluation Team from FPD and into the department of Community Services, Recreation Services, and Human/Housing Services
DemilitarizeFPD: with a ban on the purchase of riot, military, and surveillance equipment, software, and any third party security services & remove existing military gear.
Remove all military gear from FPD and dismantle SWAT division
Do not pay overtime and overtime pay for military exercises
Withdraw participation in police militarization programs
Ban the rehiring of cops with history of misconduct & excessive force
Suspend the use of paid administrative leave for cops under investigation & withhold pension.
In collaboration with a community led coalition of organizations & activists; the committee to #DefundFPD has drafted these demands calling on Fremont officials to end the carceral state. We stand for abolition and the return of all power to all the people. We will not be silent. We will take space. No justice, no peace!
Open-Publishing Calendar
Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Racial Justice
|Occupy Tri-City
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday July 06
|Time
|8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Southern Alameda County Resistance Network
|Location Details
|
In Fremont, exact address to be disclosed on day of event. Contact me on signal for exact details prior to Monday
425-749-6678
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 4th, 2020 12:38 PM
