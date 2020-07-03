ILWU Local 34, ILWU Local 34 and ILWU IBU Bay Area members held a press conference on July 3, 2020 to protest Ku Klux Klan racist graffiti put up at the SSA terminal following the Juneteenth

ILWU Local 10, ILWU Local 34 and Bay Area ILWU/IBU held a press conference on 7/3/20. to protest the racist Ku Klux Klan graffiti at the SSA terminal in Oakland. SSA is owned Goldman Sacks.The ILWU reported that there has been a history of racial attacks and this latest attack came after the mass Juneteenth rally and march on June 19, 2020. The racist graffiti was put up days after Juneteenth.They also talked about the history of racism and "Bloody Thursday" when two ILWU strike supporters were murdered by the police.They also discussed the billionaire owner of GAP and the A’s John Fisher who wants to privatize the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to build thousands of million dollar condos, a new stadium financed by tax payers and a hotel that would destroy the viability of the Port of Oakland and thousands of unionized maritime jobs.They also announced a rally and car caravan leading from SSA at 1717 Middle Harbor Road in Oakland on Sunday July 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM to commemorate the 1934 General Strike and to demand an end to the racist incidents.This action was called byThe Committee To Stop Police Terrorism & Systemic RacismProduction of Labor Video Project