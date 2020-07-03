



Journalist Anita Brenner’s life, in particular, flies in the face of the current media hype about Mexico. Born in Mexico, and schooled in the U.S. and Mexico, her working adult life was split between north and south of the border. She was intrinsically both Mexican and “American” and strove to bridge the political and cultural gap between those on each side of the Rio Grande.



She influenced George Biddle, who in turn influenced Franklin D. Roosevelt to develop a New Deal program for artists. Brenner’s interests included organized labor and the anti-fascist struggle in Spain. In her art criticism Brenner championed Mexican artists and New Deal art programs.



