Technology on the docks threatens the jobs of tens of thousands of longshore worker jobs around the world. This international panel will look as well at the role of union busting lawsuits by companies determined to destroy the MUA and the ILWU and what needs to take place to fight them.



Panel participants will include:

Jack Heyman - Retired ILWU Local 10 activist

Professor Jack Linchuan Qiu – Author of “Goodbye iSlave: Lifting the silicon heel from workers' lives”

Steve Hill – Author of “Raw Deal: How the ‘Uber Economy’ and Runaway Capitalism Are Screwing American Workers” and “Amazon Workers Fight Back”

Professor Raquel Varela – Historian, Researcher from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Portugal



This is a free Zoom based event and is accessible only online.



Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event. For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/technology-law...

