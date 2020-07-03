Patients Demand SF General Remove Zuckerberg Name by Michael Petrelis

Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 4:04 PM

Zuckerberg's name on SF General Hospital must be deleted

This Monday, July 6th at 4:00 pm, I am holding a press conference at SF General as a patient to demand the Department of Public Health immediately remove Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's name from this venerable institution.



Starting yesterday, I've reached out to friends including people of color, HIV positive folks and senior citizens, inviting them to speak.



I want to take advantage of the intense legacy press and social media interest in the month-long ad boycott of Facebook because of their anti-democratic policies and resistance to deplatforming neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Russian disinformation and hate speech from Donald Trump.



My plan is to stage the presser at the entrance to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center located at 23rd Street at Utah Street, just off Potrero Avenue. It could make for a great visual to stomp on a Trump pinata, symbolically deploring Zuckerberg's collusion with Trump.



Masking and social distancing rules will be strictly observed.



Are you a patient of any SF General clinic and available to speak on Monday afternoon? Do you know such a patient who wants the Zuckerberg name removed? If you can assist in pulling together a handful of speaker, I appreciate the help.



Please let me know if you can appear at the presser and share this post with friends and on your social media. Thanks.