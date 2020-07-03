top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Patients Demand SF General Remove Zuckerberg Name
by Michael Petrelis
Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 4:04 PM
Zuckerberg's name on SF General Hospital must be deleted
sm_zuck_sf_general.jpg
original image (960x484)
This Monday, July 6th at 4:00 pm, I am holding a press conference at SF General as a patient to demand the Department of Public Health immediately remove Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's name from this venerable institution.

Starting yesterday, I've reached out to friends including people of color, HIV positive folks and senior citizens, inviting them to speak.

I want to take advantage of the intense legacy press and social media interest in the month-long ad boycott of Facebook because of their anti-democratic policies and resistance to deplatforming neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Russian disinformation and hate speech from Donald Trump.

My plan is to stage the presser at the entrance to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center located at 23rd Street at Utah Street, just off Potrero Avenue. It could make for a great visual to stomp on a Trump pinata, symbolically deploring Zuckerberg's collusion with Trump.

Masking and social distancing rules will be strictly observed.

Are you a patient of any SF General clinic and available to speak on Monday afternoon? Do you know such a patient who wants the Zuckerberg name removed? If you can assist in pulling together a handful of speaker, I appreciate the help.

Please let me know if you can appear at the presser and share this post with friends and on your social media. Thanks.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=92...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 333.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code