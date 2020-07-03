From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cal Democrats Not Paying Unemployment Claims; Pro-War Feinstein
From the home front, with the California Supermajority Democratic Legislature & Governor contracting out to process millions of unemployment claims, many unpaid for months, to California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein voting to continue the blood for oil illegal occupation and war in Afghanistan, the Democratic Party insists with every move it is the same as the Republican Party.
As reported on KGO-TV, ABC7news.com at https://abc7news.com/society/edd-is-truly-failing-our-state-california-legislator-says/6293234/,
the California Employment Development Department (EDD), commonly known as the Unemployment Office, has failed to pay claims made as early as May 2020, forcing people to go to food banks and/or obtain food stamps (CalFresh) and face eviction from their homes. The processing of these claims was contracted out to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte) to process these claims, which should be illegal. As the article states, Deloitte is part of the problem. There is now a twitter, #EDDFailOfTheDay, https://twitter.com/search?q=%23EDDFailOfTheDay&src=typed_query&f=live, where the destitute workers of California are begging that Deloitte be fired, yet the California Democratic Party allows this anti-labor horror show to continue.
Then we have the infamous 87 year old millionaire war profiteer 28 year California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein with a newly installed pacemaker, staunch opponent of the Green New Deal who mocked teenagers begging her to support it while in her office, oppose gay marriage and legalized cannabis before both were legalized in California, voting against an Amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to withdraw the remaining 8,600 troops in Afghanization. See https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=116&session=2&vote=00129
As the article at https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/02/here-are-16-democrats-who-voted-gop-kill-amendment-withdraw-all-us-troops-end-afghan states, this nearly 19 year illegal occupation of oil rich Afghanistan, under the pretext of "retaliation" for the 9/11 Inside Job which the people of Afghanistan had nothing to do with, has cost 147,000 lives and trillions of our taxpayer dollars. For more on the many minerals in Afghanistan, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mining_in_Afghanistan#:~:text=Afghanistan%20has%20over%201%2C400%20mineral%20fields%2C%20containing%20barite%2C,high-quality%20emerald%2C%20lapis%20lazuli%2C%20red%20garnet%20and%20ruby.
That is why we register and vote for Peace & Freedom or Green, the only 2 anti-war, anti-contracting out parties on the ballot. You can register online at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/
For more information, see
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org/home/
and
http://www.cagreens.org/
