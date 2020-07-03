Cal Democrats Not Paying Unemployment Claims; Pro-War Feinstein by Register Peace & Freedom or Green

Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 10:44 AM

From the home front, with the California Supermajority Democratic Legislature & Governor contracting out to process millions of unemployment claims, many unpaid for months, to California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein voting to continue the blood for oil illegal occupation and war in Afghanistan, the Democratic Party insists with every move it is the same as the Republican Party.