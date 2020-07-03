top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 3/2020
"BLACK LIVES MATTER" / Anti-War Light Brigade
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 03
Time 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorToby Blomé
Location Details
I-80 Pedestrian pedestrian bridge, south of University Ave.
Gather at 8:50 pm in open parking area, southwest corner of University Ave. Short walk to get up to the bridge.
Accessed by west side frontage road.
Join Us! Stand Up Against Police Terror and the Terror of War!
Demilitarize NOW!
2 hour community vigil for Racial Justice at Home & Abroad
Large brightly-lit letters will display these Anti-Terror Messages in the darkness of the night:

BLACK LIVES MATTER
END WARS
NO DRONES

Let's stand united against the violence and terror against people of color by our police on our streets and by our military in foreign lands. Stop the Killing, End the Violence.

This will be a COVID-Safe event: Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 9:36 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 643.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code