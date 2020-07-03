Join Us! Stand Up Against Police Terror and the Terror of War!
Demilitarize NOW!
2 hour community vigil for Racial Justice at Home & Abroad
Large brightly-lit letters will display these Anti-Terror Messages in the darkness of the night:
BLACK LIVES MATTER
END WARS
NO DRONES
Let's stand united against the violence and terror against people of color by our police on our streets and by our military in foreign lands. Stop the Killing, End the Violence.
This will be a COVID-Safe event: Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
View events for the week of 7/ 3/2020
|"BLACK LIVES MATTER" / Anti-War Light Brigade
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 03
|Time
|9:00 PM - 10:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blomé
|Location Details
|
I-80 Pedestrian pedestrian bridge, south of University Ave.
Gather at 8:50 pm in open parking area, southwest corner of University Ave. Short walk to get up to the bridge.
Accessed by west side frontage road.
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 9:36 AM
