Join Us! Stand Up Against Police Terror and the Terror of War!

Demilitarize NOW!

2 hour community vigil for Racial Justice at Home & Abroad

Large brightly-lit letters will display these Anti-Terror Messages in the darkness of the night:



BLACK LIVES MATTER

END WARS

NO DRONES



Let's stand united against the violence and terror against people of color by our police on our streets and by our military in foreign lands. Stop the Killing, End the Violence.



This will be a COVID-Safe event: Please wear masks and respect social distancing.

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 3rd, 2020 9:36 AM