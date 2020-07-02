FRIDAY JULY 3RD: PLAGUE-TIME PLAY-TIME

arc + POVEY + ROURKE + COX + 99 HOOKER +

On this Friday, July 3rd, San Francisco-based microcinema project Other Cinema beams out Plague-Time Play-Time, a 2-hour livestream event, originating in its Mission District home and simultaneously webcast to a potential audience of millions worldwide.



OC has been hosting weekly programs of experimental film, video, and performance for over 30 years in the venerable ATA Gallery, but because of the Covid lockdown, most of its Spring calendar had to be postponed...with no revenues coming in to cover rent.



So the OC tribe has called on its cohorts to share new and old media work, and live A/V performances, so as to send out an SOS to its international supporters, for mutual aid.



The program will be found via the Youtube link embedded above at showtime.



The hybrid show of live and pre-recorded material runs from 8-10PM PST.



Headlining is the long-lost arc (tooth), with a new live film performance, while Thad Povey, of the much-loved Goat Family, brings in his experimental dobro to premiere Two Worlds, including live film projections by Craig Baldwin.



ALSO featured are new works by 99 Hooker (Covidiot99: The New Abnormal), David Cox (End of the World), the Anti-Banality Union (State of Emergence), and two debuts by Jeremy Rourke, personally introduced.



The 20-min. “program pods” between the acts are packed to the max with the very best media-artwork from our extended family: Bryan Boyce, soda_jerk, Greta Snider, Ryan Worsley, Microsoft Sam, PLU, and many many more!



Tune in at 8:00 PM for two hours of Play-Time, and help us survive the pandemic!!

For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 2nd, 2020 11:55 PM