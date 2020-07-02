top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 7/ 3/2020
Plague-Time Play-Time
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 03
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCraig Baldwin
Location Details
ATA GALLERY, 992 Valencia Street
FRIDAY JULY 3RD: PLAGUE-TIME PLAY-TIME
arc + POVEY + ROURKE + COX + 99 HOOKER +
On this Friday, July 3rd, San Francisco-based microcinema project Other Cinema beams out Plague-Time Play-Time, a 2-hour livestream event, originating in its Mission District home and simultaneously webcast to a potential audience of millions worldwide.

OC has been hosting weekly programs of experimental film, video, and performance for over 30 years in the venerable ATA Gallery, but because of the Covid lockdown, most of its Spring calendar had to be postponed...with no revenues coming in to cover rent.

So the OC tribe has called on its cohorts to share new and old media work, and live A/V performances, so as to send out an SOS to its international supporters, for mutual aid.

The program will be found via the Youtube link embedded above at showtime.

The hybrid show of live and pre-recorded material runs from 8-10PM PST.

Headlining is the long-lost arc (tooth), with a new live film performance, while Thad Povey, of the much-loved Goat Family, brings in his experimental dobro to premiere Two Worlds, including live film projections by Craig Baldwin.

ALSO featured are new works by 99 Hooker (Covidiot99: The New Abnormal), David Cox (End of the World), the Anti-Banality Union (State of Emergence), and two debuts by Jeremy Rourke, personally introduced.

The 20-min. “program pods” between the acts are packed to the max with the very best media-artwork from our extended family: Bryan Boyce, soda_jerk, Greta Snider, Ryan Worsley, Microsoft Sam, PLU, and many many more!

Tune in at 8:00 PM for two hours of Play-Time, and help us survive the pandemic!!
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 2nd, 2020 11:55 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 677.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code