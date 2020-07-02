



The US is spending our taxpayer money on arming local police departments and maintaining never-ending wars instead of funding healthcare, jobs, education, a Green New Deal, and a new peace deal. It’s time to cut Pentagon spending.



Codepink is partnering with Bayview Hunters Point Mothers and Fathers Committee, Greenaction Environmental Justice Response Task Force, Extinction Rebellion, SF Democratic Socialists of America/Int’l Solidarity, Catalyst, and other groups for a 4th of July Car Caravan. At each caravan stop there will be a speaker and an action. Award-winning filmmaker Todd Darling (“Occupy the Farm”) will accompany the caravan to film the event.



Caravan Schedule



1:00 pm SF City Hall, 1 Carlton Goodlet Place, Decorate cars, get instructions and route maps



1:30 Stop 1: Defund Police 762 Fulton Street, in front of the African American Art & Culture Complex, at the Black Lives Matter mural, which spans three city blocks in San Francisco's Fillmore district. Brief statements in support of defunding the SFPD and funding community needs. Place flowers on shrine to black lives taken by the police.



2:00 Stop 2: Defund War Nancy Pelosi’s house, Broadway @ Divisadero. Codepink has invited Speaker Pelosi and her opponent, Shahid Buttar, to debate the issue of defunding the Pentagon and instead funding communities and peoples’ needs. Shahid has accepted the invitation. Pelosi needs to sponsor the bill introduced by Congresswomen Barbara Lee, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Pramila Jayapal to to cut the Pentagon budget by $350 billion. We have a chair for each candidate; if Pelosi’s is empty we’ll take note. Stop funding death! People first! Street painting, chalking, banners, with social distancing and masks.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 2nd, 2020 1:13 PM