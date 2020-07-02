top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 4/2020
4th of July: "Defund Police, Defund Pentagon, Fund Community & Life!"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 04
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/Authorcynthia papermaster
Location Details
1:00 - SF City Hall
1:30 - 762 Fulton, Black Lives Matter street mural
2:00 - Divisadero & Broadway, Nancy Pelosi's House
3:00 - Bayview Hunters Point, 11 Innes Court, Lennar office
Car Caravan to demand: Defund Police, Defund the Pentagon, Fund Communities and Life!

RSVP: https://www.codepink.org/sf_indep_from_war_2020

The US is spending our taxpayer money on arming local police departments and maintaining never-ending wars instead of funding healthcare, jobs, education, a Green New Deal, and a new peace deal. It’s time to cut Pentagon spending.

Codepink is partnering with Bayview Hunters Point Mothers and Fathers Committee, Greenaction Environmental Justice Response Task Force, Extinction Rebellion, SF Democratic Socialists of America/Int’l Solidarity, Catalyst, and other groups for a 4th of July Car Caravan. At each caravan stop there will be a speaker and an action.  Award-winning filmmaker Todd Darling (“Occupy the Farm”) will accompany the caravan to film the event.

Caravan Schedule

1:00 pm SF City Hall, 1 Carlton Goodlet Place, Decorate cars, get instructions and route maps

1:30 Stop 1: Defund Police 762 Fulton Street, in front of the African American Art & Culture Complex, at the Black Lives Matter mural, which spans three city blocks in San Francisco's Fillmore district. Brief statements in support of defunding the SFPD and funding community needs. Place flowers on shrine to black lives taken by the police.  

2:00 Stop 2: Defund War Nancy Pelosi’s house, Broadway @ Divisadero. Codepink has invited Speaker Pelosi and her opponent, Shahid Buttar, to debate the issue of defunding the Pentagon and instead funding communities and peoples’ needs. Shahid has accepted the invitation. Pelosi needs to sponsor the bill introduced by Congresswomen Barbara Lee, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Pramila Jayapal to to cut the Pentagon budget by $350 billion. We have a chair for each candidate; if Pelosi’s is empty we’ll take note. Stop funding death! People first! Street painting, chalking, banners, with social distancing and masks.

3:00 Stop 3: Fund Community Bayview/Hunters Point, Lennar “Shipyard Welcome Center”, 11 Innes Court. Hosts: Bayview Hunters Point Mothers and Fathers Committee and Environmental Justice Response Task Force via Greenaction. Speakers will highlight toxic environmental issues and community needs. Covid-safe picnic with homemade organic pies and lemonade.
sm_july4_2020.jpg
original image (1200x630)
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/sf_indep_from_war...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 2nd, 2020 1:13 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 827.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code