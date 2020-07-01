Anti-fourth Block Party in Santa Cruz @ 1pm clocktower!



This event is open to all members of the community who do not want to celebrate the foundations of this country being on stolen land. This is a space to share food, community and acknowledge the truth. We are choosing to honor those who have suffered genocide by the American government. This day is a sanitized holiday to erase indigenous nations and a history of slavery. We are not independent, we are not free.



Please be mindful that we are still in a pandemic, and although this is an outdoor event, we ask that folks practice social distancing with others outside your quarantine circles and bring a chair or table for your seating comfort/accessibility needs. We look forward to seeing y'all there 😊



#AbolishPolice #AbolishICE #AbolishImperialism #AbolishAmerica Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 1st, 2020 11:39 PM