Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 4/2020
Fuck the Fourth, Love Your Friends
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 04
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz for Abolition
Location Details
Clocktower, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa Cruz
Anti-fourth Block Party in Santa Cruz @ 1pm clocktower!

This event is open to all members of the community who do not want to celebrate the foundations of this country being on stolen land. This is a space to share food, community and acknowledge the truth. We are choosing to honor those who have suffered genocide by the American government. This day is a sanitized holiday to erase indigenous nations and a history of slavery. We are not independent, we are not free.

Please be mindful that we are still in a pandemic, and although this is an outdoor event, we ask that folks practice social distancing with others outside your quarantine circles and bring a chair or table for your seating comfort/accessibility needs. We look forward to seeing y'all there 😊

#AbolishPolice #AbolishICE #AbolishImperialism #AbolishAmerica
sm_fuck_the_fourth_love_your_friends_july_4_2020_santa_cruz_black_lives_matter.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 1st, 2020 11:39 PM
Add Your Comments
