NO INCREASE TO SHERIFF BUDGET

July 1, 2020

Call to Action -

Join us in a direct action on Friday, July 3, 5pm at the County Jail:





It’s time for action:



UPDATE:

COUNTY BUDGET

DIRECT ACTION ON FRIDAY



Thank you to the hundreds of people who showed up and spoke truth to power during last week’s budget hearings. We heard them hear us when we demanded a Sanctuary County Ordinance, an end to the Sheriff’s cooperation with ICE, and defunding of the Sheriff’s budget.



BUT



We have not seen anything other than less of an increase to the Sheriff’s budget. For more event information: https://mailchi.mp/15068650c373/no_to_sher...

