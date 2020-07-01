top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights
ICE Out of Marin Plans Large Demonstration at County Jail
Date Wednesday July 01
Organizer/Author Leon Kunstenaar
Demonstration set for 5pm July 3 at the Marin County Jail to maintain pressure to defund Sheriff's budget and end Sheriff's cooperation with ICE.
From the ICE Out Of Marin Newsletter:
Welcome to our recurring newsletter from ICE Out of Marin, where we share important information and local actions in the struggle for immigrant justice.

NO INCREASE TO SHERIFF BUDGET
July 1, 2020
Call to Action -
Join us in a direct action on Friday, July 3, 5pm at the County Jail:


It’s time for action:

UPDATE:
COUNTY BUDGET
DIRECT ACTION ON FRIDAY

Thank you to the hundreds of people who showed up and spoke truth to power during last week’s budget hearings. We heard them hear us when we demanded a Sanctuary County Ordinance, an end to the Sheriff’s cooperation with ICE, and defunding of the Sheriff’s budget.

BUT

We have not seen anything other than less of an increase to the Sheriff’s budget.
