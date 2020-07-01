top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/19/2020
Stranded: A Window into the Health of Marine Mammal Populations
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 19
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSeymour Center at Long Marine Lab
Location Details
Online
What can we learn about marine mammal populations, as well as ocean and human health, by responding to stranded marine mammals on our shores? Explore what happens to a marine mammal carcass after it is taken off of the beach and undergoes a marine mammal necropsy (animal autopsy). What is it like to put an entire arm through the aorta of a large whale? What samples are analyzed to understand how an animal died? Why might bottlenose dolphins need a lawyer?

Please join Robin Dunkin to learn how marine mammal strandings are helping scientists to better the complex interactions between the health of oceans and humans, and how the data collected by marine mammal stranding networks is used to protect marine mammal populations.

Register in advance for the online Science Sunday webinar (required) here: https://seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/science-sundays/

Lectures are one hour long and include time for a few questions at the end.

Recommended for ages 10 and older.

Virtual Science Sundays are offered at no charge with preregistration. Please consider supporting the Seymour Center by becoming a member or making a donation today. Thank you!
sm_stranded_a_window_into_the_health_of_marine_mammal_populations_seymour_marine_discovery_center_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1080x1016)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2643438809...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 1st, 2020 2:28 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 997.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code