What can we learn about marine mammal populations, as well as ocean and human health, by responding to stranded marine mammals on our shores? Explore what happens to a marine mammal carcass after it is taken off of the beach and undergoes a marine mammal necropsy (animal autopsy). What is it like to put an entire arm through the aorta of a large whale? What samples are analyzed to understand how an animal died? Why might bottlenose dolphins need a lawyer?
Please join Robin Dunkin to learn how marine mammal strandings are helping scientists to better the complex interactions between the health of oceans and humans, and how the data collected by marine mammal stranding networks is used to protect marine mammal populations.
Register in advance for the online Science Sunday webinar (required) here: https://seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/science-sundays/
Lectures are one hour long and include time for a few questions at the end.
Recommended for ages 10 and older.
Virtual Science Sundays are offered at no charge with preregistration. Please consider supporting the Seymour Center by becoming a member or making a donation today. Thank you!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 7/19/2020
|Stranded: A Window into the Health of Marine Mammal Populations
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 19
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Seymour Center at Long Marine Lab
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2643438809...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 1st, 2020 2:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network