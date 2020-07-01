





PROTEST – SUNDAY, JULY 5TH

The purpose of this protest is to highlight the demands CHANGE SSF has for the city of South San Francisco which includes but is not limited to:



Freezing SSFPD hiring of officers indefinitely, including incoming police academy candidates/graduates

Making reductions to officers’ salaries to allocate for social workers and other community workers.

Banning paid leave for officers being investigated for misconduct.

Redistributing 30% of the police budget to non-police, community-based services outside of the police department.

Investing in mental health and wellness programs to promote real safety and healing for SSF youth.

Prioritizing the urgent need for affordable housing for families and teachers in South San Francisco through rental subsidies and raising the required affordable housing unit percentage for new developments.

Develop a concrete plan through city council in collaboration with community members, experts and longtime practitioners in the various fields of social services on how they will carry out these demands with a reassessment of the budget and specific itemized changes.



(For our full list of demands, feel free to visit our website at https://changessf.org/our-demands/ ). CHANGE SSF is a multigenerational and multicultural coalition composed of BIPOC students and activists which was created after the birth of the George Floyd protests in early June. In the course of three weeks, CHANGE SSF has over 1500 signatures for their change.org petition to "defund and demilitarize SSFPD", met with city council members and the SSFPD chief for a roundtable discussion on defunding SSFPD and reinvesting in community resources, and is an active platform for education and awareness on systemic issues of racism and oppression through their social media accounts, in which they post regularly. For more event information: https://changessf.org/2020/07/01/march-for...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 1st, 2020 1:08 PM