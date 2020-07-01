Rally at 24th and Mission beginning at 1 PM.
Then march to different places in the Mission.
Trump is campaigning on openly celebrating and defending the Confederacy, with a clear message that he will unleash the violence of the police and military and his heavily armed MAGA shock troops against the movement for Black Lives.
Trump is not losing an election. He is setting the stage to declare any outcome other than his victory illegitimate, backed up by a GOP willing to rig elections and the violence of the “police, military, and bikers for Trump.” He is declaring his determination to prevail.
The people on the side of humanity must be equally determined to prevail. On July 4th and in the coming weeks, we must take to the streets in growing numbers to demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!
|The Nightmare Must End: Trump Pence Out Now!
|Saturday July 04
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|Refuse Fascism
|norcal [at] refusefascism.org
|510 926-8144
|Meet at 24th and Mission St. San Francisco
For more event information: http://www.refusefascism.org
