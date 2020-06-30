It’s Not Working! The Labor Force Letdown, and How We Get Back Up
Date and Time: Tue, Jul 7, 2020 @ 6:30 PM PT
Among rich countries, US workers are uniquely vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic: they have low wages, less health insurance, and less access to personal protective gear. On top of all that, they face retaliation if they speak up and demand those things.
It wasn’t always this way. In the mid 70s, workers had better protections, generally more insurance and better wages.
So how did we get here? America tied its social safety net to employment and then accepted the pressure of modern, globalized capitalism to prioritize falling prices over all else. It was a slow, surreptitious chipping away that happened in plain sight.
By tracing that history, we can understand what it might take to get us out of it.
KQED's Sam Harnett will be joined by Veena Dubal and Jacob Hacker to discuss these unique American challenges. In addition, Giselle Chow will take live graphic annotation during the conversation that will be available for download after the event.
|Date
|Tuesday July 07
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|KQED
|Location Details
|Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/KQED
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-not-worki...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 9:58 PM
