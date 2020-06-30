top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 7/ 7/2020
It's Not Working! The Erosion of Labor Rights in America (webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday July 07
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Location Details
Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/KQED
It’s Not Working! The Labor Force Letdown, and How We Get Back Up

Date and Time: Tue, Jul 7, 2020 @ 6:30 PM PT

Among rich countries, US workers are uniquely vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic: they have low wages, less health insurance, and less access to personal protective gear. On top of all that, they face retaliation if they speak up and demand those things.

It wasn’t always this way. In the mid 70s, workers had better protections, generally more insurance and better wages.

So how did we get here? America tied its social safety net to employment and then accepted the pressure of modern, globalized capitalism to prioritize falling prices over all else. It was a slow, surreptitious chipping away that happened in plain sight.

By tracing that history, we can understand what it might take to get us out of it.

KQED's Sam Harnett will be joined by Veena Dubal and Jacob Hacker to discuss these unique American challenges. In addition, Giselle Chow will take live graphic annotation during the conversation that will be available for download after the event.
labor_rights_kqed.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-not-worki...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 9:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 997.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code